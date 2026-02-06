default-cbs-image
Kucherov picked up an assist Thursday in a 6-1 win over the Panthers.

It extended his point streak to 10 games (six goals, 18 assists). Kucherov is a generational talent. He is just nine points from the century mark in points; he has done it in just 51 games (91 points).

