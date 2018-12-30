Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Streak at 10 games and 21 points
Kucherov scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.
He stretched his current point streak to 10 games and 21 points (six goals, 15 assists). Kucherov remains money in the bank and is an auto-play in fantasy.
