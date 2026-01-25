Kucherov scored a goal and had three assists in an 8-5 loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Kucherov's scoring streak stands at five-games and 11 points (three goals, eight assists). He's one of the most consistent scorers in the NHL. Kucherov has been held off the score sheet just twice since Dec. 8, 2025 (20 games; 14 goals, 30 assists). Overall, Kucherov has 78 points (26 goals, 52 assists) and 131 shots in 46 contests. He continues to sit third in NHL scoring, behind Nathan MacKinnon (87) and Connor McDavid (85).