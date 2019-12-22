Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Streak at five games and six points
Kucherov scored the Lightning's only goal in a 3-1 loss to the Capitals on Saturday night.
His point streak now sits at five games and six points (two goals, four assists). Kucherov has just 12 goals in 33 games this season, including just two in his last nine. It will take a miracle run for him to get close to his three-year average of 40 goals, but Kucherov remains a strong fantasy play in every format.
