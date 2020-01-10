Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Streak at six games, nine points
Kucherov scored twice Thursday in a 4-0 win over the Coyotes.
And with that, Kucherov's point streak is six games long and includes four goals and five helpers. He's looking more and more like the Kucherov of 2018-19. His pace may not be the same, but a strong second half is in store.
