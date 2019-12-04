Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Strikes in overtime
Kucherov scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Nashville. He also had two PIM and three shots on goal.
Kucherov re-directed a backdoor feed from Steven Stamkos halfway through the overtime session for his 10th goal of the season. The 26-year-old has reached the scoresheet in six straight games and in 10 of his last 11. He's got a team-leading 30 points in 24 games.
