Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Suffers lower-body injury
Kucherov left Tuesday's preseason game against the Panthers with a lower-body injury and won't return, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
There's no reason to immediately think Kucherov has a severe injury since it's an exhibition game, but fellow right wing Tyler Johnson is already day-to-day with an upper-body injury so missing the two depletes the Lightning's depth at the position. Furthermore, Kucherov is a top-five pick in most fantasy settings after hitting the century mark in points last season, so his health is worth monitoring. Look for updates on the 25-year-old's condition after the game.
