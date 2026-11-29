Kucherov missed the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over Florida because of an undisclosed injury, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Head coach Jon Cooper didn't have an update on Kucherov after the game, so the superstar forward's status for Wednesday's tilt against Montreal remains uncertain. Kucherov has 10 goals and 33 points in 26 outings this season, including Saturday's action. If Brandon Hagel (lower body), who didn't play against Florida on Saturday, and Kucherov can't play in Wednesday's matchup against the Canadiens, the Lightning would be playing without two integral offensive contributors. Sam O'Reilly and Yanni Gourde will probably see increased roles if Tampa Bay's injury situation doesn't improve.