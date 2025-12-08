Kucherov (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against Toronto on Monday, Lightning radio announcer Dave Mishkin reports.

Kucherov missed Saturday's clash with the Islanders due to his undisclosed injury but looks good to go after just one game on the sidelines. Prior to his absence, the world-class winger was lighting it up offensively, with six multi-point games in his last seven outings, racking up three goals and 12 assists.