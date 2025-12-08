Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Suiting up versus Leafs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kucherov (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against Toronto on Monday, Lightning radio announcer Dave Mishkin reports.
Kucherov missed Saturday's clash with the Islanders due to his undisclosed injury but looks good to go after just one game on the sidelines. Prior to his absence, the world-class winger was lighting it up offensively, with six multi-point games in his last seven outings, racking up three goals and 12 assists.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Considered day-to-day•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two-point night in win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Nine-game, 18-point streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Eight-game, 15-point streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Pair of points Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Three helpers in Monday's win•