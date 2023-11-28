Kucherov notched an assist and six shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Kucherov didn't come close to matching his six-point effort from Friday's game against the Hurricanes, but he's now gotten on the scoresheet in six straight contests. In that span, he has four goals and nine assists. The superstar winger leads the NHL with 36 points (15 tallies, 21 helpers) while adding 98 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and 18 power-play points through 21 appearances.