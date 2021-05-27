Kucherov notched two assists in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Kucherov had the secondary helper on Steven Stamkos' power-play goal in the second period. In the third, Kucherov found Brayden Point, who then made an individual effort for the Lightning's third goal. Through six games, Kucherov racked up a ridiculous 11 points (three goals, eight helpers) with 15 shots on net, a plus-2 rating and six PIM. The Russian winger looks fine after missing all of the regular season while recovering from hip surgery. He'll look to keep things rolling on the top line in the second round.