Kucherov picked up a power-play assist, fired three shots on goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

Kucherov set up a Steven Stamkos tally in the second period. In 2022-23, staying in the lineup will be Kucherov's primary focus after injuries cost him all of 2020-21 and 35 contests last season. The 29-year-old winger should be a lock for better than a point-per-game pace -- his 69 points from last year accounted for his lowest total in the last five campaigns in which he's logged a game.