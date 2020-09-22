Kucherov recorded a pair of assists and led the team with six shots in Monday's 3-2 win over Dallas in Game 2. He added two hits and two PIM.

Kucherov assisted on power-play goals by Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat, helping lift the Lightning to a 3-0 first-period lead. The Stanley Cup Playoffs scoring leader, Kucherov has amassed 28 points in 21 games, although he's been unable to find the net in his last six games despite 26 shots in that time.