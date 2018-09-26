Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Taken out for precautionary reasons

General manager Julien BriseBois said Kucherov is fine after leaving exiting Tuesday's preseason game versus the Panthers, as he was taken out as a precaution, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

This is favorable news for Kucherov, but his practice status should be monitored ahead of Thursday's exhibition rematch with the Panthers. The 25-year-old had 39 goals and 100 points during the 2017-18 season.