Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Takes home Hart Trophy

Kucherov won the Hart Trophy at Wednesday's NHL Awards.

It was the first Hart Trophy win for Kucherov and the second in franchise history (Martin St. Louis in 2003-04). The 25-year-old Kucherov reached the 100-point mark for the second time in his career, setting personal bests in goals (41), assists (87) and shooting percentage (16.7). There is no reason to doubt Kucherov can reach that milestone again in 2019-20 and should be considered among the top-five picks in all fantasy formats.