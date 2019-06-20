Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Takes home Hart Trophy
Kucherov won the Hart Trophy at Wednesday's NHL Awards.
It was the first Hart Trophy win for Kucherov and the second in franchise history (Martin St. Louis in 2003-04). The 25-year-old Kucherov reached the 100-point mark for the second time in his career, setting personal bests in goals (41), assists (87) and shooting percentage (16.7). There is no reason to doubt Kucherov can reach that milestone again in 2019-20 and should be considered among the top-five picks in all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Finalist for Hart Trophy•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Earns Ted Lindsay nomination•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Plans to play for Team Russia•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Strong effort in return•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Eligible to return•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Handed one-game ban•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...