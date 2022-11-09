Kucherov logged an assist, seven shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Kucherov set up a Brandon Hagel goal in the first period. The assist gave Kucherov an 11-game point streak. He's been held off the scoresheet only once in 13 outings this year, amassing six goals, 15 assists, 48 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-6 rating. The 29-year-old is healthy and doing what he does best -- strong playmaking and enough scoring to keep opponents honest.