Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Tallies three points
Kucherov scored two goals on seven shots and had an assist in a 3-1 win over the Devils in Wednesday's Game 4.
Kucherov has a point in every game of this series, and he's had multiple points in his last three contests. That's not surprising, though. The 24-year-old had 100 points this season, so we know he can score.
