Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ten-game, 18-point scoring streak

Kucherov set up two goals Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Drop the mic. Kucherov just stretched his point streak to 10 games and 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists). He's now top-10 in both points (67) and assists (42). No, he's still not performing at last year's remarkable pace. But with runs like this, Kucherov remaining games could be offensively explosive.