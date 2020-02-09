Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ten-game, 18-point scoring streak
Kucherov set up two goals Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Islanders.
Drop the mic. Kucherov just stretched his point streak to 10 games and 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists). He's now top-10 in both points (67) and assists (42). No, he's still not performing at last year's remarkable pace. But with runs like this, Kucherov remaining games could be offensively explosive.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Back to his elite ways•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Another two-point performance•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Beats Dell on backhand•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Multiple points in five straight•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Fourth straight two-point outing•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Another two-point effort•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.