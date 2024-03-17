Kucherov had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over Florida on Saturday.

The points extended his scoring streak to 10 games and 20 points (four goals, 16 assists). The goal was Kucherov's 40th of the season; it's the third time in his career that he has scored at least 40. And he's on his way to a possible 50-goal, 140-point season -- both career marks. Kucherov is among the NHL's best players and has one Hart trophy (2019) under his belt. But he hasn't really gotten a big slice of the Hart conversation this season because of the dominance of Nathan MacKinnon, Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid. Too bad -- Kuch is a treat to watch.