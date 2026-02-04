Kucherov had a goal and three assists in a 4-3 win over the Sabres on Tuesday.

It was Kucherov's second-straight four-point game and third in his last five games. He extended his point streak to nine games and 23 points (six goals, 17 assists). Kucherov is third in the NHL in points (90) behind Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, but he's first in points-per-game (1.80).