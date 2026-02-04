Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Third four-point game in last five
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kucherov had a goal and three assists in a 4-3 win over the Sabres on Tuesday.
It was Kucherov's second-straight four-point game and third in his last five games. He extended his point streak to nine games and 23 points (six goals, 17 assists). Kucherov is third in the NHL in points (90) behind Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, but he's first in points-per-game (1.80).
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four points in Stadium Series win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Seven game, 15-point scoring streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Reaches 80-point mark•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Streak at five games, 11 points•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Pots goal No. 25•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: League's second-best disher•