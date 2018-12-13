Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Third in league scoring

Kucherov leads Tampa Bay in scoring with 45 points in 32 games.

His 12 goals and 33 helpers put him third in the NHL, behind only two Avs -- Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon. And Kucherov is the top forward in the league when it comes to power-play production (18 points). The Bolts are a powerhouse team and Kooch leads the way for them, just like he does on your fantasy squad.

