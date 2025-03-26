Kucherov scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-1 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

Kucherov now has 101 points (30 goals, 71 assists) in 67 games, and he extended his point streak to six games (nine points; three goals, six assists). He hit 100 points for the third straight season and fifth time (11 NHL seasons). Kucherov also became the 10th player in NHL history to have three straight seasons with 70 or more helpers.