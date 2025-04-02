Kucherov had two assists Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Kucherov has been unstoppable lately. He is fresh off earning the NHL's First Star for March 24-30 with three goals and 11 points in just three games. His point streak now stands at nine games and 19 points (five goals, 14 assists), with a whopping 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in his past four games. And yes, Kucherov leads the NHL with 111 points, one ahead of Nathan MacKinnon. He's fresh off the Art Ross Trophy (2023-24), and if he can win it this year, that would mean that he (currently two) or Connor McDavid (five) will have won it eight of the last nine years. That's domination.