Kucherov put up two assists in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

Kucherov's vision was on full display Saturday. He fed Darren Raddysh on a 5-on-3 power play, and the defender wired a perfect one-timer past Ilya Sorokin to get the Bolts on the board in the second period. Kucherov then found J.J. Moser cutting in from the point, and he fed a perfect pass for the tying goal. It was his 164th career multi-assist game to pass Nicklas Backstrom (163) and tie Peter Forsberg for the ninth most in NHL history among players born outside North America. Kucherov in on a three-game, eight-point scoring streak that includes 10 shots.