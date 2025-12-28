Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Three-game, five-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kucherov scored twice in a 4-2 win over the Panthers on Saturday.
Kucherov made it 3-1 early in the second period, scoring on a 2-on-1 with Brayden Point. His second went into an empty net. Kucherov is riding a three-game, five-point scoring streak (two goals, three assists). He has 47 points, including 15 goals, and 102 shots in just 33 games this season, which puts him squarely into the NHL's top-10 scorers.
