Kucherov picked up an assist Thursday in a 5-2 win over Nashville.
He's on a modest three-game, three-point streak (one goal, two assists), but has just one goal in his last eight contests. Kucherov remains in the league's top-five scorers with 38 points and the helper pushes him into a tie with the Rangers' Artemi Panarin for second on the assist list, one apple behind Connor McDavid (28).
