Kucherov scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.
He tied the game 2-2 with 46 seconds left in the third period when he wired a snap shot from the circle that deflected off an Islander forward and past Ilya Sorokin on the short side. It got the Bolts a point. Kucherov has a three-game, three-point streak (one goal, two assists) on the go, and he's third in the NHL with 76 points, including 24 goals and 52 assists, and 171 shots in 49 games.
