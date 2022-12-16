Kucherov notched three assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

All three helpers came in the third period as the Lightning blew open a 1-1 tie. Kucherov has recorded three points in back-to-back games and five times in his last 12, a blistering stretch in which the 29-year-old has amassed two goals and 20 points.

