Kucherov notched three assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
All three helpers came in the third period as the Lightning blew open a 1-1 tie. Kucherov has recorded three points in back-to-back games and five times in his last 12, a blistering stretch in which the 29-year-old has amassed two goals and 20 points.
