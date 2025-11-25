Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Three helpers in Monday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kucherov notched three assists in Monday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.
Tampa Bay's top line of Kucherov, Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli accounted for basically all of the team's offense on the night -- Emil Lilleberg got an assist on Hagel's first of two goals, but otherwise that trio recorded every one of the Bolts' points. Kucherov has gotten onto the scoresheet in six straight games, piling up three goals and 11 points during that hot streak, and the Lightning will lean on the 32-year-old superstar even more heavily while Brayden Point (undisclosed) is sidelined.
