Kucherov had three assists Saturday in a 5-4 shootout loss to Nashville.

It was another day in the office for the superstar despite the furor around his trade request. Late Friday, Bolts general manager Julien Brisbois made it clear "We unequivocally have no intention of trading Nikita." Kucherov is on a three-game, five-assist streak that includes seven shots and four PIM. The reigning Hart trophy winner is a fantasy cornerstone, so fingers crossed this doesn't get to the point of sitting out. So far, so good.