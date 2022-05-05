Kucherov had a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 5-3 Game 2 win over Toronto.

The goal and one assist came on the power play. Kucherov and Victor Hedman combined for seven points to help even the series after the Lightning were shut out in Game 1. Between the previous two postseasons and the first two games of this one, Kucherov has produced 69 points in 50 games.