Kucherov scored an even-strength goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

The 30-year-old winger gave the Lightning a 2-0 lead early in the first period before setting up tallies by Brayden Point in the second and Luke Glendening in the third. Kucherov is on the brink of becoming the first player in the NHL this season to reach the century mark in scoring. Through 58 games, he's piled up 37 goals and 98 points.