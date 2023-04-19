Kucherov had a goal and two assists -- all on the power play -- in Tuesday's 7-3 Game 1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Kucherov did his best work in the waning seconds of periods, adding some extra sting to his production in this routine road win. He scored with four seconds left in the first period and set up Brayden Point with two seconds remaining in the second. In between, Kucherov assisted on another goal by Point.