Kucherov scored the game-winning goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

The 29-year-old sniper banged home a one-timer from the faceoff circle to the left of Anton Forsberg with two and a half minutes left in the third period to break open a 3-3 tie. Kucherov has now found the back of the net in four straight games while extending his point streak to eight contests, boosting his production on the season to four goals and 15 points through 10 games.