Kucherov scored two goals and added an assist Saturday in a 6-4 comeback win over Edmonton.

Kucherov got the first two Lightning goals of the contest. He scored on the power play in the last minute of the first to make it 2-1 before he knotted the score 2-2 with a wrister at 12:56 of the second. His assist came on a game-tying, power-play goal at the midway point of the third. The points pushed him into a four-way tie for the NHL scoring lead with Vancouver's Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson.