Kucherov scored a goal on two shots, added two assists (one on the power play) and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Golden Knights.

With the three-point effort, Kucherov is up to 1,137 points in his career, all with the Lightning, to tie Steven Stamkos for the franchise record. This was Kucherov's fifth multi-point effort in nine outings this season. He's up to four goals, nine assists, 26 shots on net and a plus-4 rating. The record watch will be on in full force when the Lightning visit the Avalanche on Friday.