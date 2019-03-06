Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ties franchise record

Kucherov generated two power-play assists in Tuesday's win over the Jets.

Kucherov waited until late in the second period to get on the scoresheet with an assist, and he added another helper on Brayden Point's insurance score in the third frame. With his 108th point of the season, Kucherov tied Vincent Lecavalier for Tampa Bay's record of most points in a single season. The most remarkable part? Kucherov still has 15 games to go.