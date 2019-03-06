Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ties franchise record
Kucherov generated two power-play assists in Tuesday's win over the Jets.
Kucherov waited until late in the second period to get on the scoresheet with an assist, and he added another helper on Brayden Point's insurance score in the third frame. With his 108th point of the season, Kucherov tied Vincent Lecavalier for Tampa Bay's record of most points in a single season. The most remarkable part? Kucherov still has 15 games to go.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Another day in paradise•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Records two assists•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Gets 100th point on the season•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: On verge of hitting 100-point mark•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Has 13 points in last four games•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Authors another four-point outing•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...