Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Trending toward 'doubtful' Wednesday
Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Kucherov (upper body) is "leaning toward doubtful" for Wednesday's home game against the Sabres, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
All eyes will be on Kucherov's status leading up to this game, as he's tops in the league with 82 points (33 goals, 49 assists) -- including six goals and 24 helpers on the man advantage -- and is only four points away from a new career high. Given his extremely high profile, we'd expect there to be more light shed on his situation ahead of warmups.
