Kucherov picked up three apples in a 7-3 win over the Wild on Thursday.
His apples include the 500th of his career, He also leads the NHL with 75 points, including 28 goals. Kucherov is on a three-game, seven-point streak, all assists. He's having a Hart-worthy season, but there's the case of that guy in Colorado and the other guy in Edmonton who are both getting more attention (and likely more consideration).
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Cracks 800 points with three apples•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Retakes NHL point lead•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Five-game, seven-point streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Another multi-point outing•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two more points in win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Gets 25th goal of season•