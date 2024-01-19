Kucherov picked up three apples in a 7-3 win over the Wild on Thursday.

His apples include the 500th of his career, He also leads the NHL with 75 points, including 28 goals. Kucherov is on a three-game, seven-point streak, all assists. He's having a Hart-worthy season, but there's the case of that guy in Colorado and the other guy in Edmonton who are both getting more attention (and likely more consideration).