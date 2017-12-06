Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two assists in 6-2 win

Kucherov dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.

After a four-game stretch in which he totaled just one assist, Kucherov's rebounded with a four-game point streak featuring two goals and six assists. The Russian sniper took advantage of a tired team playing the second night of a road back-to-back in this one, but he doesn't need favorable matchups to put up gaudy numbers most nights.