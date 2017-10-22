Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two goals add to league lead

Kucherov scored two goals and added an assist Saturday in a 7-1 pounding of the Penguins.

The sniper continues to lead the NHL with 10 goals and remains second in scoring (16 points) behind teammate Steven Stamkos. And like Stammer, Kucherov has picked up at least a point in every one of Tampa's nine games this season. Use him well.

