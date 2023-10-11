Kucherov scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Kucherov opened the scoring midway through the first period, one-timing a Victor Hedman feed past Juuse Saros, before sealing a Lightning victory with an empty-netter in the third. It's a good start for the 30-year-old Kucherov, who ranked third in the NHL with 113 points (30 goals, 83 assists) last season. He should continue to provide elite fantasy production on Tampa Bay's top line alongside Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos.