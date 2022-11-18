Kucherov scored twice in a 4-1 win over Calgary on Thursday.

Kuch made it 2-0 with a power-play snipe at 18:16 of the second period. It was a sharp one-timer off a feed from Steven Stamkos in the right circle. It stood as the winner. The other goal went into an empty net with 14 seconds left in the game. Kucherov sits fifth in NHL scoring with 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists).