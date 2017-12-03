Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two goals lift team to win

Kucherov scored twice Saturday in a 5-1 victory over the Sharks.

He hadn't scored in six games, but made up for it Saturday. Kucherov's dominant offensive season continues -- he has 19 goals and 19 assists in 26 games, a pace that still projects to a 120-point season.

