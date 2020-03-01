Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two helpers against Flames

Kucherov picked up two power-play assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

He wasted little time extending his point streak to 19 games, helping to set up Tyler Johnson for the game's opening goal midway through the first period. Kucherov has amassed a dazzling 14 goals and 31 points over his streak, and remarkably little of that production had come with the man advantage -- he had only one goal and two helpers on the power play in the prior 18 contests.