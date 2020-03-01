Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two helpers against Flames
Kucherov picked up two power-play assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flames.
He wasted little time extending his point streak to 19 games, helping to set up Tyler Johnson for the game's opening goal midway through the first period. Kucherov has amassed a dazzling 14 goals and 31 points over his streak, and remarkably little of that production had come with the man advantage -- he had only one goal and two helpers on the power play in the prior 18 contests.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Points in 18 straight contests•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Stays hot with power-play assist•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Plays hero in overtime•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Back with an offensive bang•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Good to go Saturday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.