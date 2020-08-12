Kucherov assisted on both of Brayden Point's goals, including the game-winning in the fifth overtime, during Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

The second helper was something of a fluke -- his shot attempt caught Vladislav Gavrikov up high and ricocheted into the high slot, where Point picked it up and snapped it home -- but it counted on Kucherov's ledger all the same. The 27-year-old hasn't quite been his dynamic regular-season self yet in the playoffs, but he still has a goal and four points through four games.