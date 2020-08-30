Kucherov picked up two assists Saturday, one on the power play, during the Lightning's 3-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4 of their second-round series.

He notched the secondary helpers on Ondrej Palat's game-winner and Victor Hedman's insurance marker with the man advantage in the second period. It was Kucherov's third multi-point performance in his last five games, and he's now racked up four goals and 16 points through 12 games in the playoffs. The 2019 Hart and Art Ross Trophy winner will look to stay hot Monday as the Bolts try to finish off the Bruins in Game 5.