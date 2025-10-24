Kucherov (illness) delivered two assists in a 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday.

He played 22:44 and fired three shots in his first game after missing two to illness. Kucherov has three assists over his last two games and five points (two goals, three assists) in five games so far. Tampa Bay sits last in the Eastern Conference with a 1-4-2 record and has two fewer wins than any other team in the conference. This won't last, and Kucherov is going to be a big reason why. Go kick the tires quickly to see if his manager thinks the world is going to end. You might score a huge win.