Kucherov had two assists Thursday in a 7-2 loss to Ottawa.
Kooch continues to pad his scoring totals -- he now has 102 points, including the NHL's second-best tally for helpers (74). With coach Jon Cooper calling out the team for its play after the game, Kucherov needs to be a big part of the leadership to shift that narrative.
