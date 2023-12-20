Kucherov scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Kucherov extended Tampa Bay's lead to 3-0 in the final seconds of the first period before adding a second tally 1:36 into the second. It's Kucherov's third straight multi-point effort and his seventh in his last 10 contests -- he has seven goals and 10 assists in that span. The 30-year-old winger leads the league with 54 points (22 goals, 32 assists) through 32 games this year. Kucherov is well on pace for the fourth 100-point season of his career.